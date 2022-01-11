Trending
Infosurhoy
An empty Twickenham awaits players and a small selection of supporters ahead of the final of the Autumn Nations Cup international rugby union series between England and France at Twickenham, south west London on December 6, 2020. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP) (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A rugby player from England has been ‘arrested on suspicion of rape.’

0
By on Sports

A rugby player for England has been ‘arrested on suspicion of rape.’

On the 9th of January, police were called to an incident and arrested an unidentified person.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, an England rugby union player has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teen.

According to the newspaper, the man was arrested on Sunday after a report of an attack the day before.

A 41-year-old woman was also detained on suspicion of administering a substance with the intent to commit a sexual offense, according to the Daily Mail.

Both people have been released on bail while the police investigation continues.

I contacted the Rugby Football Union, but they declined to comment on police matters.

“Officers were called shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday 9 January to a report of a sexual assault on a female,” a police spokesperson told the newspaper.

“A sexual assault was reported on a woman in her late teens.

“A man was arrested for rape, and a woman was arrested for administering a substance with the intent to cause a sexual offense.”

“Both have been released on bail while investigations continue, and detectives are following up on a number of leads.”

England rugby international has been ‘arrested on suspicion of rape’

Comments are closed.