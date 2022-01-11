A rugby player from England has been ‘arrested on suspicion of rape.’

A rugby player for England has been ‘arrested on suspicion of rape.’

On the 9th of January, police were called to an incident and arrested an unidentified person.

According to a report in the Daily Mail, an England rugby union player has been arrested on suspicion of raping a teen.

According to the newspaper, the man was arrested on Sunday after a report of an attack the day before.

A 41-year-old woman was also detained on suspicion of administering a substance with the intent to commit a sexual offense, according to the Daily Mail.

Both people have been released on bail while the police investigation continues.

I contacted the Rugby Football Union, but they declined to comment on police matters.

“Officers were called shortly before 11 a.m. on Sunday 9 January to a report of a sexual assault on a female,” a police spokesperson told the newspaper.

“A sexual assault was reported on a woman in her late teens.

“A man was arrested for rape, and a woman was arrested for administering a substance with the intent to cause a sexual offense.”

“Both have been released on bail while investigations continue, and detectives are following up on a number of leads.”

