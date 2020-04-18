A scholar winner of competitions at the Villarreal offices | It is LaLiga in EL PAÍS

Alberto Izquierdo (Alicante, 1975), the computer engineer who completed the rosco de Pass word in 2012, a success that reported almost half a million euros, has once again conquered another eight thousand of television contests. This month he has entered the exclusive club of the participants of To know and to win that reach the top of 100 programs. Only 15 contestants have achieved it in the more than 20 years that the TVE space has been on the antenna. Izquierdo returned home with more than 90,000 euros and the next day he was at his job at the Ciudad Deportiva del Villarreal CF, at the head of the club’s computer department. “Here I have a double pleasure: as a worker and as an amateur. It is an honor to help the team from my plot,” he says.

Alberto Izquierdo with the presenter of Saber y Ganar, Jordi Hurtado. Villarreal

Izquierdo discovered television contests when he was 12 years old. “I saw The time is gold and answered many questions. That was when I thought that when I grew up I wanted to be a contestant. “His debut came at the age of 22, in 1998, in Who wants to be a millionaire, where he got 300,000 pesetas. He has been working for Villarreal for eight years and is now one of its most popular employees. The younger players ask him to take pictures with them and even the relatives of some first-team player, who he doesn’t want to give the name, follow him.

Last summer, the club made him relive his great moment in Pass word when he proposed to star in the video presentation of one of his signings. Izquierdo had to guess it by playing rosco … “With the O, name of the new signing of Villarreal”, he is asked at the end, when there is only one letter left. And Izquierdo answers: “Pasapalabra”. Ontiveros was presented to the fans.

The contest fanatic takes care of the connectivity needs that arise in an elite team. “These are issues that cannot be missed: a football club permanently works with cameras, programs, touch screens, GPS, medical equipment,” he says. “For the first team alone we need 30 computers.” He ensures that everything works correctly, with the same meticulousness with which he studied books, encyclopedias and dictionaries to accumulate close to a million euros among all his competitions.

Izquierdo has found his place in the Ciudad Deportiva del Villarreal CF. “It is a very familiar club, with a very jovial atmosphere and where I open the door of my office and I can meet true soccer stars who pass through here,” he says. He never thought of quitting. Nor could I. “People are very wrong about the issue of contest money. A large part is taken by the Treasury ”, he clarifies. “You buy a house and you run out of money, but come on, it’s not bad!” He jokes.

Left drags the ability from a young age. “I was good at memorizing things and in the encyclopedias of the time there were many. My sister says that at three years old she knew all the capitals and that I spent hours reading the atlas. It was a way of traveling, “he says. For Pass word the formula is simple: read the entire dictionary until you get close to learning it by heart. For this reason, perhaps the last letter, D, was correct: “A specimen of a species that most fully possesses its own qualities. Sampler”. It is a skill that at work is used for something totally different: remembering URL addresses, IP numbers or passwords more than any other.

Alberto Izquierdo, computer technician for Villarreal CF, stars in one of the most popular videos on the team’s social networks: the presentation of the signing of Javier Ontiveros.

Without doing it on purpose, the parallelism between the rosco and the news of the Yellow Submarine is obvious: “It is very difficult to complete Pass word. I had been very close several times, but between doing 24 or 25 there is a huge jump ”. A jump that the club where he works took a few decades ago. If there is one thing that Izquierdo is not betrayed by, it is memory: “We must value a lot what we have today.”

Of the club players, who could compete in a contest? “Andrés Fernández [portero del Villarreal] it is a phenomenon. He studied Computer Engineering. It is a unique case. How many players can combine such a difficult race with training and competitions ”, says Izquierdo. He, however, could not get on the field of play. “I’m so bad! What I was not bad at all was basketball. I was federated for several years ”. He was until 25 the escort of the city team, Vila-Real.

