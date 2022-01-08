A search has been launched for a woman from Govanhill who was last seen in Glasgow’s city centre.

A search has been launched for a woman from Govanhill who was last seen in Glasgow city centre.

Police have launched an investigation into the disappearance of a woman from Govanhill, who was last seen in Glasgow city centre on Friday.

Lynnette Mcgreachan, 41, was last seen in Govanhill on January 7.

Lynnette was last seen early Friday evening in Glasgow city centre.

She is described as white, standing between 5 and 5 feet tall, with auburn hair and brown eyes.

She’s wearing a navy blue outdoor jacket with light blueturquoise panels under the arms and bright white trainers, according to reports.

“It’s possible Lynnette traveled to Ayrshire, possibly Kilmarnock or Saltcoats,” said Sergeant Eddie Cairns of Gorbals Police Station.

“I would ask that anyone who has seen her or knows where she is contact police via 101 and quote reference number 3668 from Friday, January 7, 2022.”

“If Lynnette sees this appeal, we’d also like her to contact us.”