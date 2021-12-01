A search is underway in Glasgow for relatives of an elderly man who died in his west end home.

The family of an elderly man who died in his west end home is being sought in Glasgow.

A search has been launched for the relatives of a man who died at his Glasgow home.

The family of John Riddell, 86, who died on November 20 on his property on Woodlands Drive in the city’s west end, is being sought by police.

Anyone with information about John’s relatives should call the London Road Police Office’s Administration Department at 101 between the hours of 9 a.m. and 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

They can also contact [email protected] via email.