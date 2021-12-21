A season-ending injury to a Browns defensive end

The Cleveland Browns not only lost to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday night, but they also lost one of their pass rushers.

Due to a leg injury, defensive end Takk McKinley was carted off to the locker room during the third quarter of the Browns-Raiders game.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network provided an update on McKinley’s injury just moments ago.

The Browns believe McKinley tore his Achilles tendon, according to Rapoport.

If McKinley’s diagnosis is confirmed, he will miss the rest of the 2021 season.

Takk McKinley, a pass-rusher for the Browns, is thought to have torn his Achilles tendon, according to a source.

“In the morning, he’ll have an MRI to see if that’s the case,” Rapoport tweeted.