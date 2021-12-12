A second NFL team has been eliminated from contention for the playoffs.

A second NFL team has been ruled out of contention for the playoffs.

The NFL regular season is still a month away, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have confirmed that their season will end in January.

After a 20-0 shutout loss to the Titans on Sunday, the Jaguars were officially eliminated from playoff contention.

A 2nd NFL Team Has Been Eliminated From Playoff Contention

With their loss, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the second team mathematically eliminated from the playoffs. 30 teams left for 14 slots. — Bryan Knowles (@BryKno) December 12, 2021