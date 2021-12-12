A second NFL team has been eliminated from contention for the playoffs.

A second NFL team has been ruled out of contention for the playoffs.
The NFL regular season is still a month away, but the Jacksonville Jaguars have confirmed that their season will end in January.
ten.
After a 20-0 shutout loss to the Titans on Sunday, the Jaguars were officially eliminated from playoff contention.
A 2nd NFL Team Has Been Eliminated From Playoff Contention
With their loss, the Jacksonville Jaguars are the second team mathematically eliminated from the playoffs.
30 teams left for 14 slots.
— Bryan Knowles (@BryKno) December 12, 2021
The #Titans shut out the #Jaguars 20-0.
Jacksonville’s 64 points since the bye are the fewest in any 7-game stretch in franchise history.
— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 12, 2021