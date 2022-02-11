A shocking mass brawl breaks out after masked men climb into the MMA cage during a contentious two-on-one fight.

Earlier this week, during an outrageous TWO-ON-ONE mixed martial arts fight in Russia, a mass brawl erupted.

The bizarre handicap fight was part of Epic Fighting Championship’s latest card, which also featured a slew of other odd pairings.

After a brawl, the fight continues.

Bykov makes it through the first round, then Popov is DQ’d and Bykov locks in a kimura in the third round! (hashtag)popMMApic.twitter.comw7RbmDPNbm

The lean and mean fighters Vladislav Popov and Ramzan Amsadoev faced the slower and pudgier Vitaly Bykov in a WWE-style match.

The tag-team’s numerical advantage quickly paid off as they swarmed their helpless foe with strikes, as expected.

Bykov fought through the early onslaught and landed a stunning takedown on Amsadoev.

Popov began pounding a helpless Bykov on the back of the head seconds after grounding the fight and ending up in a guillotine.

Following the strikes, a member of Bykov’s team climbed into the cage and repeatedly punched Popov.

Members from both sides jumped into the cage and began trading blows, resulting in chaos.

Popov rose to his feet and unleashed a barrage of sickening soccer kicks at a downed Bykov, who was still entangled with Amsadoev.

He then bolted from the cage, attacking a bystander.

Popov was quickly apprehended by security and thrown to the ground to calm him down.

After a lot of posturing from the fighters and their teams, the bout was eventually resumed without Popov.

Bykov took control of the match as soon as it became even, taking advantage of his height and weight advantages over the much smaller Amsadoev.

In the third round, he finished the fight with a nasty kimura.

“Russian MMA is crazy,” one MMA fan said of the bizarre bout and the insane brawl.

“Russian MMA is insane compared to ours,” another said.

“I swear I see something like this every other day from Russia,” said another.

“Damn bro the Russians know how to put on a fight!!! I love these handicapped fights,” one person said.

A two-on-one fight pitted a 75-year-old and his grandson against a 28-year-old woman was also featured on Epic FC’s most recent card.

Aleksandra Stepakova, a strawweight, and Grigory Chistyakov, a 240kg behemoth, competed in an epic intergender mismatch at the event.

