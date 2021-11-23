A significant injury to a Saints tight end has been reported.

The New Orleans Saints didn’t have much going for them in their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, but the bad news from the weekend continued into Monday when the team learned that a key tight end had suffered a serious injury.

Saints tight end Adam Trautman sprained his MCL in Week 11’s game against the Eagles, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

He’ll be out for 4-6 weeks to recover.

Trautman was forced to leave Sunday’s game after collapsing after a 17-yard catch.

He limped off the field and into the team’s medical tent, favoring his left leg.

Trautman’s best season performance for the Saints was cut short by the injury.

The second-year tight end had five catches for 58 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game in the fourth quarter.

Despite his efforts, Trautman’s performance wasn’t enough to help New Orleans win on Sunday.

Despite scoring 22 points in the fourth quarter, the Saints dug themselves a huge hole in the first half and were unable to recover.

Trautman’s injury is the latest setback for a New Orleans team that has been beset by injuries all season.

Despite the fact that starting quarterback Jameis Winston had already been ruled out for the season, the Saints injury report on Monday still included a number of key players, including Pro Bowl running back Alvin Kamara.

New Orleans has now lost three games in a row and will have to return to action short-handed and after only a week off.

With a 5-5 record, the Saints are suddenly in jeopardy of missing out on the NFC playoffs.

As the Saints prepare to host the Buffalo Bills for a Thanksgiving matchup on Thursday, the road ahead won’t get any easier.

