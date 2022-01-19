A small grill that you might not have heard of is Glasgow’s top Tripadvisor restaurant.

We’ll overlook Trip Advisor’s skewed Glasgow geography in this case, but this place has been getting a lot of buzz recently for its ‘amazing’ food and welcoming service.

Tripadvisor is a regular stop for us when we’re on vacation or even in our own city and want to try a new restaurant.

There are 1,692 restaurants listed in Glasgow alone, ranked from top to bottom based on diner reviews.

The top spot changes hands frequently; for much of the pandemic, the excellent south side E-Street Cafe, known for its delectable brunches, held the top spot.

While the Clarkston Road cafe is still in the top 10, there’s a new restaurant that Tripadvisor has named Glasgow’s best – ahead of Michelin-recommended The Gannet in second place – that you may not have heard of.

Bentley’s Grill of Barrhead announced on Monday that their hugely popular restaurant had been ranked number one in the Glasgow area, ahead of hundreds of other venues.

Since January 2020, 122 reviews have given four stars or an ‘excellent’ rating, with the remaining three giving four out of five.

And, based on the feedback, the majority of visitors seem to enjoy the ‘amazing’ food, with special mention of ‘the best steak ever,’ as well as the ‘amazing’ staff and service.

“I was here a few weeks ago for dinner with family and I raved about it so much that I decided to pay this little gem another visit with other family members,” one diner said, describing it as a “little gem.”

“Our first visit was for dinner from the a la carte menu, which was absolutely delicious, especially the steak!”

“Went for a family meal and it was a night to remember,” according to another glowing review.

The service was excellent and attentive, and the food was delectable.

My French in-law’s steak was also cooked to perfection.

“The chef came over to make sure the food was to our liking and to make sure we were satisfied with everything.

“Would highly recommend Bentley’s for any type of night out.”

There were also a lot of Glasgow residents.

