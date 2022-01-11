A Staffer From Alabama Is Leaving For A Job In Oregon, According To A Report

Staffer from Alabama is leaving for a job in Oregon, according to reports.

A member of the Alabama staff is reportedly leaving Tuscaloosa to join Oregon’s Dan Lanning’s team.

On Monday night, Lanning, the former defensive coordinator of Georgia and now the head coach of Oregon, orchestrated a brilliant game plan to shut down Bryce Young and the Alabama offense.

His championship joy was fleeting.

As Oregon’s newest head coach, Lanning has already gotten to work.

According to a report, he hired an Alabama staffer on Tuesday morning.

A former Crimson Tide linebacker and Alabama analyst is reportedly joining Lanning’s staff.

He’ll start out as the inside linebackers coach for the Ducks.

