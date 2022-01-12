A Transfer Portal Has Been Opened By A Former 5-Star Quarterback.

It’s been over a month since Northwestern football’s 2021 season ended, but a former top recruit within the program announced his intention to leave Evanston just this week.

Hunter Johnson, according to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

The Spun is unable to verify the report at this time.

Johnson, a former five-star recruit in the class of 2017, started three games for the Wildcats as a team captain during the 2021 season.

In Evanston, he finished the season with 424 passing yards, four touchdowns, and four interceptions.

Northwestern finished the 2021 season with a 3-9 overall record and a 1-8 record in the Big Ten West.

Former 5-Star Quarterback Has Entered Transfer Portal

Former 5-Star Quarterback Has Entered Transfer Portal