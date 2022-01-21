A TV reporter is hit by a car in a video that has gone viral.

A video of a television reporter being hit by a car has gone viral.

On Wednesday night, a terrifying scene played out live on a West Virginia news channel.

Tori Yorgey, a live reporter for WSAZ in West Virginia, was just seconds into her live on-air segment when she was struck from behind by a vehicle, knocking her over and knocking the camera down with her.

Yorgey, miraculously, appeared to be unharmed.

When she got back to her feet, she continued her segment as if nothing had happened.

“Oh my God,” Yorgey exclaimed, “I just got hit by a car.”

“I was hit by a car, but I’m fine.”

… Well, that’s live television for you, but it’s all good.

In college, I was also hit by a car in a similar manner.

… It was as if my entire life had flashed in front of my eyes.”

