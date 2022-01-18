A US Representative is being slammed for what he said to Nick Saban.

A US Representative is being chastised for what he said to Nick Saban.

On Tuesday, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and other prominent athletes wrote a letter to Sen.

Concerning voting rights legislation, Joe Manchin is a member of the Democratic Party.

“We are all convinced that democracy works best when voting is open to everyone on an equal footing; referees are impartial; and the final score is respected and accepted,” Saban and others wrote in a press release.

“As a result, we’ve come together to urge Congress to exercise its constitutional responsibility to enact laws that establish national standards for the conduct of Federal elections and decisions that determine election outcomes.”

This letter appears to have irritated South Carolina Rep.

Ralph Norman is a fictional character.

“Nick Saban should concentrate on winning National Championships instead of destroying our elections,” Norman wrote on Twitter.

College football fans are slamming Norman for this play, as one might expect.

“Imagine going after Nick Saban and telling him he needs to win a championship,” a college football fan suggested.

U.S. Rep Getting Crushed For What He Said To Nick Saban

U.S. Rep Getting Crushed For What He Said To Nick Saban

Imagine going after Nick Saban and telling him to win a championship. https://t.co/QAXAtC75Na — Brandon Rifkin (@brandonrifkin) January 18, 2022

Politics aside, CFB Twitter, particularly the folks in SEC Country, are about to take off from the free throw on this tweet regarding someone from *checks notes* South Carolina talking about winning national championships. https://t.co/34hqRFjN8Z — Jay Christian (@jaychris206) January 18, 2022