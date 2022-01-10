A veteran NASCAR driver has announced his retirement.

At the end of the 2022 Cup Series season, one of NASCAR’s veteran racers will call it a career.

The No. 1 driver, Aric Almirola,

On Monday, he announced that he will retire from the No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford later this year.

In this “next chapter” of his life, the 37-year-old would like to spend more time with his family, which includes his wife Janice, 10-year-old son Alex, and nine-year-old daughter Abby.

In his announcement, Almirola said, “I truly enjoy driving race cars, and I’m excited to race my heart out in 2022 for Smithfield and Stewart-Haas Racing.”

“However, to be the best in this business, you have to be selfish, and my life has always revolved around me and what I needed to do for the last 37 years.”

“I want to be in the moment.

I aspire to be the best husband and father I can be, and that means more to me than being a racecar driver.

So, it’s another year of racing for me, and we’ll do whatever it takes to compete at the highest level.

But when the season is done, I’ll be ready to say my final goodbyes.

I’ve enjoyed every moment of it, but it’s time to move on to the next stage of my life.”

The video below shows Aric Almirola announcing his retirement.

In his final year as a NASCAR driver, we wish Almirola all the best.

Before hanging up his helmet for the final time, he’ll finish the 2022 Cup Series season.

