A veteran NFL quarterback was arrested early Monday morning, according to reports.

On Monday morning, a veteran NFL quarterback was allegedly arrested.

Following his team’s Week 18 game early Monday morning, a veteran NFL quarterback was reportedly arrested on suspicion of DUI.

The Seattle Times reports that Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith was arrested early Monday morning.

According to the Seattle Times, Smith was arrested and later released:

Smith, 31, has been a member of the Seahawks since the beginning of the season.

After signing a one-year deal in Seattle this past season, he is set to become a free agent this offseason.

When Russell Wilson was injured last season, the veteran NFL quarterback started three games for the Seahawks.

Smith had a great time in Seattle and sent out a message to the fans on Sunday night.

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reportedly Arrested Monday Morning

Veteran NFL Quarterback Reportedly Arrested Monday Morning

Geno Smith, the Seahawks’ backup quarterback the past three years, was arrested Monday on suspicion of driving under the influence and then released, according to King County District Court records. Smith was arrested at 2:10 a.m. and released at 9:27 a.m., documents show. No other details were immediately available.