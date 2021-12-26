A Vikings player is fined for a hit on Justin Fields that led to his ejection.

A Vikings player is fined for a hit on Justin Fields that resulted in him being ejected from the game.

After a dirty hit on Bears quarterback Justin Fields, Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks has received his punishment.

After being ejected in that game, Kendricks was fined (dollar)10,300 for the hit.

Vikings Player Receives Punishment For Hit On Justin Fields That Got Him Ejected

