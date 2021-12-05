A well-known NFL head coach appears to be under fire.
The NFL’s 2022 offseason could see a well-known head coach part ways with his long-time team.
The Seattle Seahawks have had a difficult regular season in 2021.
Going into Sunday’s game against the 49ers, the Seahawks are 3-8 on the season.
Seahawks owner Jody Allen is “not happy” with the franchise’s direction, according to a report from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.
Oh, no.
“Jody Allen…she’s very involved, and she’s not happy,” says the narrator.
“She’s not thinking of it as a one-year thing; we’ve been successful for a decade,” he says.
Prominent NFL Head Coach Appears To Be On Hot Seat
— Dugar, Michael-Shawn (@MikeDugar) December 4, 2021