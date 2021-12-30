A well-known wrestler has set his sights on Tim Tebow.

A well-known wrestler has targeted Tim Tebow.

Wrestling has always been known for having some of the best trash talk in the sport.

CM Punk of All Elite Wrestling backed up that claim on Wednesday by launching a massive attack on former NFL quarterback and tight end Tim Tebow.

CM Punk slammed fellow AEW competitor Maxwell Friedman, or “MJF,” during an event in Jacksonville.

The 43-year-old managed to diss Tebow and Friedman, as well as the Khan family, who owns both the Jacksonville Jaguars and AEW, by claiming that MJF was a “bigger waste of Khan money than Tim Tebow.”

“So, MJF, you’re a waste of my time and an even bigger waste of Khan money than Tim Tebow,” CM Punk said at the event on Wednesday.

The crowd reacted with surprise and applause to the 43-year-old’s remark.