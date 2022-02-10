A wind warning has been issued for Glasgow, with traffic officials urging caution.

This morning at 3 a.m., a yellow weather warning was issued, and it will remain in effect until at least 12 p.m.

Drivers should be aware of the extra surface water on the roads, according to traffic officials.

The Glasgow area is still under a yellow weather warning for strong winds, and drivers are being advised to be cautious on the roads this morning.

After an evening of wind, rain, sleet, and, in some areas, snow, the bad weather conditions have continued this morning.

This morning at 3 a.m., a yellow weather warning was issued, and it will remain in effect until at least 12 p.m.

At around 2 p.m. today in Glasgow, winds of up to 40 mph are expected.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Extra surface water on the roads is causing hazardous driving conditions and some traffic disruption, according to traffic officials.

Drivers should drive more slowly and cautiously, plan ahead of time, and avoid long trips if at all possible.

Officials from the Met Office have stated that:

The bad weather may also have an impact on some flights.

Surface water warnings have been posted on Glasgow city roads in ‘any direction,’ according to traffic officials.

By clicking here, you can see if your train trip has been impacted.