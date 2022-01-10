A wintry mix is expected for Saturday’s NFL playoff game.

For the NFL Playoff Game on Saturday, a wintry mix is expected.

The NFL postseason in 2021 begins in a few days, with 12 of this year’s 14 playoff teams competing during the league’s Super Wild Card weekend.

In the most extensive NFL playoff round ever, seven games will be played over three days.

However, one game stands out due to its weather forecast.

A wintry mix is expected for Saturday’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Las Vegas Raiders, according to ESPN’s Ben Baby.

At 4:30 p.m., the game will begin.

ET at Cincinnati’s Paul Brown Stadium.

Despite the fact that a lot can happen in six days, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said the weather forecast “is not a disadvantage” for his team.

The Raiders play in a domed stadium and have an indoor practice facility, whereas Cincinnati plays and practices outside.

