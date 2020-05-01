“A wise and fair act”, “we had the will to resume”: The decision of the LFP is debated – Ligue 1 2019-2020 – Football

LEAGUE 1 – A few hours after the announcement of the official end of the 2019-2020 season, the actors of L1 and L2 have, for the most part, expressed their satisfaction not to finish the championship in a complicated health context. But discordant voices were also heard.

Unsurprisingly, the announcement of the final stop of the championship caused various reactions among the clubs of L1. If Jean-Michel Aulas, Olivier Sadran and Bernard Joannin, the presidents of Lyon (seventh), Toulouse (twentieth and last) and Amiens (nineteenth) are considering remedies, the vast majority of players in the championship said they were satisfied of the Professional Football League’s announcement to end the 2019-2020 season.

Among them, Bernard Caïazzo, the chairman of the supervisory board of AS Saint-Etienne (editor’s note: seventeenth). “I’m just glad it went quickly, because I thought it wouldn’t be possible to last a fortnight like that, he said on RMC. We had a government instruction, it had to be respected, that’s all. At some point, we are not going to go against the Prime Minister. It’s a Lépine competition that we’ve seen since Tuesday. At one point it got funny… It looked like there was no health problem in France. “

Same story for Jean-Pierre Rivère, president of OGC Nice. A club ranked fifth and which still does not know if it will play the C3 next season. “It’s a wise decision, he said on the Gym’s official website. It will restore some consistency in communication around football in France. There was a need, I think. The French Football Federation having applied these same criteria for the amateur championships, I would have hardly understood and accepted another reasoning. “

“I am relieved not to resume training in mid-May and competition in June, said Stéphane Jobard, the Dijon coach (16th) at Good public. It seems to me that the conditions were not optimal to resume in decent sanitary conditions. There are too many gray areas around this virus and its spread to allow around 30 people to gather in a training center.t. “

Words that echo those made by Grégory Lorenzi, the sports director of the Stade Brestois (14th), whose president, at the beginning of the month, had campaigned for a halt to the season. “The intervention of President Le Saint caused a stir because everyone said that he had spoken too soon, he explained to The team. Today, we realize that it was surely the best thing to do. We can’t be happy about the football stoppage until September, but I think it’s a simple, logical and above all common sense decision. “

For his part, Laurent Nicollin, the president of Montpellier, yet ranked eighth, at the gates of Europe, understands the decision of the LFP. “From the moment there is no athlete, it’s complicated to validate something. There is a virus that kills people, a decision had to be made. After that, that Paul doesn’t like it, that Jacques doesn’t like … At some point, you have to have a little decency and dignity. The 2019-20 season is over, let’s start on 2020-21“, he said to the team.

If for Jean-Pierre Caillot, the president of Reims (6th), this decision is “in accordance with sports ethics“, he does not want to project himself on a possible European Cup.”Out of respect for the finalists (note: Coupe de la Ligue and Coupe de France), it’s a dream that will remain in the corner of our mind for the moment“Also qualified in the Champions League, the president of Stade Rennais, Nicolas Holveck, does not ignite.

“No. Stade Rennais is not in the Champions League. It is an observation. In addition, it’s a very complicated season because we’ll have to wait for the Europa League final in late August to know where we’ll be. Usually, you are set at the end of May for the start of competition in August if you are in the preliminary round and at the play-off, or in September for the group stage. There, we will not be fixed until the end of August, only“, he assured West France.

The Champions League, Lille will not play it this season, much to the dismay of Gérard Lopez. “LOSC wanted the preferred solution to end the Ligue 1 season to happen on the ground. We are convinced that the quality of our group would have enabled us to reach our objectives and to qualify again for the Champions League.“, he said in a statement.

“Although we wanted to resume the season, we take note of this decision adopted in an extremely complex health context, with its economic consequences and a reality which we will face together.. We regret this ranking because we had the ambition to do better. During this season we have put a lot of effort (reorganization, reinforcements during the transfer window) in order to change things and reach European places“, Oleg Petrov, the vice president of AS Monaco, said in a statement.

Promoted to L1 with Lorient, Fabien Lemoine, the captain, did not hide his joy. “The outcome is favorable for us. Sportingly, throughout the season, certainly shortened, we deserve our place“, he told West France. “I can only welcome the decision of the League, which in its decisions relating to the modalities for the end of the 2019-2020 season has pronounced the rise in Ligue 1 of the Racing Club of Lens. It is a wise and fair act in my opinion“, concluded Joseph Oughourlian, the owner of Sang et Or (back in L1 five years after leaving it), The voice of the North.

