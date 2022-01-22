Aaron Donald Is Punished For His Actions Against Aaron Donald Is Punished For His Actions Against Aaron Donald Is Punished For His Actions Against Aaron

Aaron Donald Is Punished For His Actions Against Aaron Donald Is Punished For His Acts Against Aaron Donald Is Punished For His Acts Against Aaron

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Aaron Donald was fined upwards of (dollar)10,000 for an altercation with a Cardinals offensive lineman in Monday night’s Wild Card game.

“Rams DT Aaron Donald was fined (dollar)10,815 for unnecessary roughness after a play Monday night, roughhousing with Cardinals OT DJ Humphries,” RapSheet reported.

“Humphries was not fined,” the statement continued.

Aaron Donald Receives Punishment For What He Did vs. Cardinals

Aaron Donald Receives Punishment For What He Did vs. Cardinals

#Rams DT Aaron Donald was fined $10,815 for unnecessary roughness, roughhousing with #Cardinals OT DJ Humphries after a play Monday night. Humphries was not fined. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2022