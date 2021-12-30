Aaron Donald Opens Up About Facing The Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens thrashed the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football two years ago.

Lamar Jackson had a perfect game, throwing for 169 yards and five touchdowns.

For the first time since the 2019 season, the Ravens and Rams will face off on Sunday.

Aaron Donald, a defensive tackle for the Rams, admitted that he’ll be motivated this weekend by the Ravens’ loss in 2019.

“In a prime-time game, they beat us pretty bad,” Donald said.

“That’s something that’s in the back of my mind for me.”

That’s a little nudge in the right direction.

It’s a small game of retribution.

… That’s a personal fire that’s been lit.

We’ll definitely be prepared.”

Aaron Donald Shares True Feelings On Facing The Ravens