Aaron Donald Opens Up About Facing The Ravens
The Baltimore Ravens thrashed the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football two years ago.
Lamar Jackson had a perfect game, throwing for 169 yards and five touchdowns.
For the first time since the 2019 season, the Ravens and Rams will face off on Sunday.
Aaron Donald, a defensive tackle for the Rams, admitted that he’ll be motivated this weekend by the Ravens’ loss in 2019.
“In a prime-time game, they beat us pretty bad,” Donald said.
“That’s something that’s in the back of my mind for me.”
That’s a little nudge in the right direction.
It’s a small game of retribution.
… That’s a personal fire that’s been lit.
We’ll definitely be prepared.”
