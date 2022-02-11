Aaron Ramsdale’s brother explains why the Arsenal star taunted Wolves fans after the win.

Aaron Ramsdale’s brother explains why the Arsenal midfielder taunted Wolves fans after their win.

After Arsenal won a crucial three points at Molineux on Thursday night, AARON RAMSDALE taunted Wolves supporters.

After the 1-0 win, the 23-year-old celebrated with the visiting Arsenal fans, but he also did so in front of the home fans.

After Gabriel’s solitary goal settled the game, Ramsdale bounced in front of the Wolves’ home crowd.

Fans were left wondering if there was a reason for Ramsdale’s outburst, and his brother confirmed that there was after the game.

He confirmed that Ramsdale was a West Brom fan as a kid, and that the Baggies are arch-rivals of Wolves, who are based in the West Midlands.

For their bouncing celebrations when they score, the Baggies are known as ‘Boing Boing West Brom’.

After beating Wolves, Ramsdale felt compelled to do the same.

“BOING BOING,” Ramsdale’s brother Edward wrote on Twitter.

“Baggie is getting bigger and bigger.”

It meant that the win, which puts Arsenal a point behind West Ham in the Champions League race with two games remaining, would have been extra sweet for Ramsdale.

Since joining Arsenal for £30 million from Sheffield United in the summer, the goalkeeper has been an instant hit.

But it’s not just because of his outstanding goaltending.

Arsenal supporters adored his’s***housery antics’ during Arsenal’s 4-1 win over Leeds in December.

In a similar vein to his witty dig at Molineux on Thursday night, he teased the Elland Road faithful.

In his first season in North London, the one-cap England international has appeared in 19 Premier League games for Arsenal, keeping an impressive 11 clean sheets.

