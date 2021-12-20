Aaron Ramsdale’s’s***housery’ antics in Arsenal’s 4-1 Leeds thrashing have been described as ‘triggering the entire Premier League.’

Arsenal fans adore Aaron Ramsdale’s’s***housery’ antics in the 4-1 Leeds thrashing.

Since his first appearance in the Arsenal first team, AARON RAMSDALE has been proving his doubters wrong.

With his’s***housery’ in the 4-1 win over Leeds, the shot-stopper has become an instant fan favorite.

Mikel Arteta and his teammates not only earned a rare three points away from home, but they also spent the entire game agitating Leeds fans.

After Arsenal’s goals, the 23-year-old celebrated right in front of them, even sticking out his tongue as they screamed obscenities at him.

Then, at full time, Ramsdale waved, winked, and kissed the home end, who had been abusing him throughout the game.

After the game, Arsenal legend Ian Wright praised his antics.

Arsenal fans were almost as amused by Ramsdale as they were pleased with the victory.

“Ramsdale is triggering the entire league before they all have to support him as England’s (hashtag)1 one day,” one person wrote on Twitter.

You just can’t get enough of it.”

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS!

“He loves it, absolute hero,” said another.

“You’ve just got to love this guy, he is a character,” said another admirer.

“As a Leeds fan behind that goal, I thought it was good s***housing from him,” one Leeds supporter admitted.

It’s all part of the show.”

Following the mauling at Elland Road, Ramsdale took to social media as well.

“Plenty of mates behind the goals tonight,” he captioned a photo he posted to his Instagram story, winking and holding his thumbs up to Leeds fans.

This isn’t the first time Ramsdale has had a run-in with opposing fans this season.

He was greeted with chants of ‘you’ll never play for England’ and ‘you’re s**t aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

As he pelted the ball up the pitch, he finished the chant with the crowd, punching the air.

Since taking over for Bernd Leno in goal, Ramsdale has been an instant hit with Arsenal supporters.

After taking over for the German in September, he has helped the North Londoners to fourth place in the Premier League.

When Ramsdale was signed for £30 million from Sheffield United in the summer, eyebrows were raised.

Especially after back-to-back Premier League relegations with Bournemouth and the Blades.

But the shot-stopper is proving to be more than capable, and he is now one of Arteta’s first choices.

His outstanding performances have resulted in…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.