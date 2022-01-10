Aaron Ramsey, a transfer target for Arsenal and Newcastle, has been forced to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid.

Aaron Ramsey, a transfer target for Arsenal and Newcastle, has been forced to isolate himself after testing positive for Covid.

Aaron Ramsey, a highly sought-after transfer target, is undergoing self-isolation following a positive Covid test.

The Wales international, 31, is set to leave Juventus this month, with several Premier League clubs interested in acquiring his services.

Arsenal has been linked with a move for the midfielder, as have Everton, Newcastle, Burnley, and Crystal Palace.

Ramsey was placed in isolation after a positive Covid test, according to a Juventus statement released Monday night.

“Juventus Football Club is pleased to announce that Aaron Ramsey has tested positive for Covid-19,” it read.

“The player has already been separated from the rest of the team.”

In the summer of 2019, Ramsey moved from Arsenal to Juventus on a free transfer.

However, injuries have hampered him, and manager Massimiliano Allegri recently described him as an “outgoing player.”

GET £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

Allegri is desperate to get rid of the £400,000-a-week flop.

“Aaron Ramsey is now set to leave Juventus,” the Italian claimed.

It’s something we’re working on.

“There will be no other changes or transfers in our plans, we are 99 percent certain of that.”

Ramsey has only made 49 Serie A appearances for Juve since joining on a free transfer two and a half years ago, scoring five goals.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Transfer News Live blog.