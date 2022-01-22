Aaron Ramsey, an ex-Arsenal midfielder, is set to return to the Premier League after Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri CONFIRMS his departure this month.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is set to leave the club this month, according to MASSIMILIANO ALLEGRI.

After only 112 minutes of football this season, the midfielder has been linked with a return to England.

Ramsey, on the other hand, is said to have turned down a lucrative offer from Newcastle’s newly wealthy owners.

Crystal Palace, led by Patrick Vieira, has withdrawn from the race to sign him.

“Aaron isn’t with the team because he’s about to leave the club,” Allegri confirmed.

Fabrizio Romano, the club’s transfer guru, has also confirmed that talks about a return to the Premier League are still ongoing.

Arsenal, who are chasing the Champions League, have been linked with a reunion, with Mikel Arteta’s side surviving a midfield crisis.

In the first leg of Arsenal’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool, midfielder Granit Xhaka was dismissed.

GET OVER £2,000 IN NEW CUSTOMER DEALS WITH FREE BETS

In the second leg, Thomas Partey received two yellows.

As a result, Albert Sambi Lokonga will be tasked with containing Burnley’s makeshift midfield.

Martin Odegaard may be able to fill in for the Belgian in the two-man midfield.

Takehiro Tomiyasu could be pushed forward to help with defending, freeing Cedric to start at right-back.

Ramsey’s teammate Arthur has been linked with a move to Arsenal.

Allegri, on the other hand, is unwilling to accept a six-month loan for the ‘important’ Brazilian.

Our live blogs will keep you up to date on all the latest Arsenal news, updates, and transfer rumors.