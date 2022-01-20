Aaron Ramsey ‘leaves Juventus upset after rejecting a transfer offer from Newcastle,’ according to reports, with the midfielder set to leave this month.

The 32-year-old Juventus snub has only made one start this season and is not in Max Allegri’s plans.

Allegri has identified Ramsey as a departing player, but he has so far refused to change his mind.

Calciomercato reports that the Welshman has turned down offers from Newcastle, Wolves, and Burnley.

Ramsey is interested in joining a club with a higher profile, and Crystal Palace is one possibility.

The Eagles would allow the midfielder to return to London, and the former Gooner is said to be interested in working with Patrick Vieira.

Spanish clubs are also interested in Ramsey, but the Juventus star has reportedly turned down a move to La Liga.

Given the difficulty in finding Ramsey a suitable suitor, the Old Lady is willing to loan him out.

Despite his poor track record of being available for selection this season, Ramsey has remained steadfast.

He has missed several games this season due to injury, and he recently tested positive for Covid.

Arsenal has been linked with a transfer for their former star.

Mikel Arteta is looking to sign a midfielder, with Ramsey’s team-mate Arthur Melo being targeted. Ramsey spent nine years at The Emirates and could be interested in returning.

