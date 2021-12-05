Aaron Ramsey’s agent is working on a January transfer amid interest from Newcastle United, with Juventus willing to sell for a’minimal fee.’

According to reports, AARON RAMSEY’S agent, David Baldwin, is negotiating a January transfer with Newcastle.

The former Arsenal man isn’t in Juventus manager Max Allegri’s plans, and the Old Lady are willing to sell him for a’minimal fee.’

Ramsey, 30, is intent on returning to the Premier League.

According to Italian journalist Nicolo Schira, Baldwin is attempting to arrange a move ahead of the winter window.

Newcastle has been linked with the club since their £305 million Saudi-backed takeover was completed.

Ramsey reportedly earns £400,000 per week in Turin.

And, while he’ll have to take a pay cut to return to the Premier League, he’ll still command a sizable salary that the Toon can afford.

In 2019, the Welshman joined Juventus on a free transfer from Arsenal.

Ramsey has struggled to establish himself in Turin under Maurizio Sarri, Andrea Pirlo, and now Massimiliano Allegri.

The Wales international is said to be dissatisfied with Juve’s training methods, believing they are a major reason for his numerous injuries.

He was also recently chastised by the Italian press for his Juve woes, despite his outstanding performances for his country.

By the time the January transfer window rolls around, Ramsey will still have 18 months left on his lucrative contract.

Liverpool is also reportedly considering a move, with Jurgen Klopp described as a “huge admirer.”

