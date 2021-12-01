Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers have a telling comment from Charles Woodson.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have a revealing remark from Charles Woodson.

Aaron Rodgers’ presence on the Green Bay Packers’ field was uncertain prior to the 2021 season.

The reigning league MVP has his longtime team on a 9-3 record after 12 weeks.

Rodgers has been battling a fractured toe injury for the past few weeks, and it’s become clear that he wants to be out on the field with his Green Bay teammates.

And as he walked into the tunnel after the Packers’ win over the Los Angeles Rams this past weekend, a raucous crowd in Lambeau Field chanted “MVP.”

With all of these factors in play, Green Bay legend Charles Woodson believes Rodgers will be “more receptive” to staying with the Packers after the 2021 season ends.

“As this season progresses, Aaron Rodgers is going to be more and more receptive to playing in Green Bay (beyond 2021),” Woodson said on the Rich Eisen Show. Woodson was in attendance at Lambeau Field on Sunday.

“Everything he was upset about was laid bare for all to see… Everyone knows what it is… The Packers will do everything they can.”

