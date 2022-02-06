Aaron Rodgers Appearing At A Youth Basketball Game

Aaron Rodgers Appearance At A Youth Basketball Game
Aaron Rodgers is taking advantage of his earlier-than-expected offseason.
On Sunday, the 10-time Pro Bowler showed up at a youth basketball game, complete with gaiter and beanie.
“There was an Aaron Rodgers sighting earlier today at an area youth girls basketball game,” sports writer Frank DiRenna writes, “with photo courtesy of a friend.” Rodgers reportedly signed autographs for young fans, according to DiRenna.
With photo courtesy of a friend, there was an Aaron Rodgers sighting earlier today at an area youth girls basketball game. Rodgers reportedly signed autographs for young fans. pic.twitter.com/I78V8Q4oIq
— Frank DiRenna (@ThisWeekFrank) February 5, 2022
My daughter was playing in this game. A.J. Hawk was coaching the Dublin team, Aaron was with his family. Just to stop the Cleveland paranoia. Props to all the people there who were very respectful to him and props to @AaronRodgers12 for being so kind to the young fans.
— Michael Weaver (@coachweaver22) February 6, 2022