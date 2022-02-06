Aaron Rodgers Appearing At A Youth Basketball Game

Aaron Rodgers Appearance At A Youth Basketball Game

Aaron Rodgers is taking advantage of his earlier-than-expected offseason.

On Sunday, the 10-time Pro Bowler showed up at a youth basketball game, complete with gaiter and beanie.

“There was an Aaron Rodgers sighting earlier today at an area youth girls basketball game,” sports writer Frank DiRenna writes, “with photo courtesy of a friend.” Rodgers reportedly signed autographs for young fans, according to DiRenna.

Look: Aaron Rodgers Spotted At Youth Basketball Game

Look: Aaron Rodgers Spotted At Youth Basketball Game

With photo courtesy of a friend, there was an Aaron Rodgers sighting earlier today at an area youth girls basketball game. Rodgers reportedly signed autographs for young fans. pic.twitter.com/I78V8Q4oIq — Frank DiRenna (@ThisWeekFrank) February 5, 2022