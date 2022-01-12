Aaron Rodgers Conspiracy Theory Revealed by Colin Cowherd

Colin Cowherd Discloses His Aaron Rodgers Conspiracy Theories

Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports has an intriguing conspiracy theory about Aaron Rodgers and the recent report that he may boycott the Super Bowl.

Rodgers slammed the report, which stemmed from a text message sent to former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason implying that the reigning MVP might threaten to boycott the Super Bowl in protest of the league’s COVID-19 policies.

Later, Esiason and co-host Gregg Giannotti confirmed that the text was a hoax.

Cowherd told his own story about a phony tip he received about Rodgers on his podcast today.

The mystery text, according to Cowherd, stated that Rodgers was leaving Green Bay.

Then he revealed his theory: Rodgers is leaking these rumors via proxy to discredit the media.

“It was almost as if someone was attempting to make a negative impression on me.”

It was almost as if someone was attempting to make Boomer look bad, according to Cowherd.

“Is it possible that someone in Aaron Rodgers’ camp is attempting to create a little misinformation campaign that he can use to validate the media’s inaccuracy when the criticism gets heated?”

Colin Cowherd Reveals His Aaron Rodgers Conspiracy Theory

Colin Cowherd Reveals His Aaron Rodgers Conspiracy Theory

“Several years ago, when I was ripping Aaron Rodgers, I got a text from a Virginia number anonymously giving me inside information on the Packers,” Cowherd said. “Some of it was pretty darn detailed, like way more than your typical fan. So I looked up the number, I looked up the address of the number, and in no way did it appear to be somebody that worked for an NFL team. But there was too much information for it not to be an insider.”