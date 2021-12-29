Aaron Rodgers Discusses His Retirement Possibilities At The Season’s End

Aaron Rodgers, the Green Bay Packers quarterback, made headlines this week for his comments on “science,” and now the reigning MVP has made even more headlines for his comments about his NFL career.

During his press conference on Wednesday, Rodgers admitted that he isn’t ruling out retirement after the 2021 season.

Rodgers told reporters on Wednesday, “I’m just enjoying this season for this season.”

“I’ll definitely be thinking about playing next year.”

Rodgers stated that “not being a bum” on his way out of the NFL is important to him. Given that he is firmly in the MVP race this season, it’s safe to say he is not being “a bum” on his way out.

That’s what he’s doing.

December 29, 2021, by Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood)

