Aaron Rodgers Expresses His Dissatisfaction With Matt LaFleur

Aaron Rodgers expresses his feelings about Matt LaFleur.

There were some concerns about Matt LaFleur’s ability to work with Aaron Rodgers when the Green Bay Packers hired him in 2019.

Three years later, it’s clear that this partnership works.

LaFleur has a 39-10 record as the Packers’ head coach.

There’s no doubt in his mind that he has what it takes to take the team to the Super Bowl.

Rodgers was asked what makes LaFleur a great coach during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show this week.

It’s all about good communication and hard work, according to the reigning MVP.

LaFleur, according to Rodgers, “communicates well, delegates well, and has a great mind.”

“I believe the most important thing a head coach can do is work and put in the effort, which he does.”

He puts in a lot of effort.

He’s a thinker who is always coming up with new ideas.

You must strike a balance between work and play.

In that regard, Matt sets the bar high.”

Aaron Rodgers Makes His Opinion On Matt LaFleur Very Clear

