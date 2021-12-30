Aaron Rodgers’ Eye-Opening Admission Is Met With Applause From The NFL Community

Aaron Rodgers’ Eye-Opening Admission Is Met With Reaction From The NFL Community

The long-running Aaron Rodgers era in Green Bay appeared to be coming to an end prior to the 2021 season.

But, as the reigning league MVP puts together yet another outstanding season with the Packers, it appears that the shattered relationship between the quarterback and the organization is beginning to mend.

Rodgers’ main beef with the Green Bay front office was his lack of communication with general manager Brian Gutekunst on key franchise decisions.

The 17-year Packers quarterback said his friendship with Gutekunst has “grown” over the past year on Wednesday.

“I’ve enjoyed being a part of conversations that directly affect my job, which I discussed during the offseason, and Brian has taken the lead on that.”

And I appreciate how our relationship has developed,” Rodgers said, according to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman.