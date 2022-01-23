Aaron Rodgers’ Future Is Already Being Discussed In The NFL

Aaron Rodgers’ Future Has Already Been Predicted In The NFL

Aaron Rodgers rumors are already circulating.

Rodgers’ season came to an end just a few minutes ago when the Packers were defeated 13-10 by the 49ers at Lambeau Field.

Rodgers’ future is now the focus of everyone’s attention.

Rodgers wanted out of Green Bay as soon as possible in 2021, but he stayed and led the Packers to the No. 1 overall pick.

After another dreadful playoff performance by the Packers, it’s hard to imagine him sticking it out another year.

Next season, what team will Rodgers be a part of?

NFL World Is Already Speculating About Aaron Rodgers’ Future

NFL World Is Already Speculating About Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Damn shame Aaron Rodgers missed his shot to win another Super Bowl in Green Bay. Just couldn’t thread the needle enough to Adams, I guess. Oh well, whichever team he plays for next year will get a real boost. — Will Rubin (@WillCRubin) January 23, 2022

Personally I don’t think Aaron Rodgers is coming back to the Packers next year. Not only that but special teams had a complete breakdown tonight. We have a lot to work on for next season. #Packers — Bradley Bughman (@BDBughman) January 23, 2022