Aaron Rodgers Gets A Direct Message From President Biden

The latest public figure to weigh in on Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 situation is Joe Biden.

The President of the United States’ conversation with a Packers fan was caught on camera during a recent visit to Kentucky in response to this week’s deadly tornadoes.

Biden made a remark to a woman dressed in Green Bay gear that made several bystanders laugh out loud.

He said, “Tell that quarterback he has to get the vaccine.”

President Biden Has A Blunt Message For Aaron Rodgers

