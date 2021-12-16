Aaron Rodgers Gets A Direct Message From President Biden
The latest public figure to weigh in on Aaron Rodgers’ COVID-19 situation is Joe Biden.
The President of the United States’ conversation with a Packers fan was caught on camera during a recent visit to Kentucky in response to this week’s deadly tornadoes.
Biden made a remark to a woman dressed in Green Bay gear that made several bystanders laugh out loud.
He said, “Tell that quarterback he has to get the vaccine.”
