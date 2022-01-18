Aaron Rodgers Gives Up Good News About His Toe Injury

Aaron Rodgers Shares Good Toe Injury News

Aaron Rodgers, the quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, injured his toe earlier this season.

It didn’t keep him off the field, but it did generate a lot of talk.

Rodgers provided an update on his toe injury while on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon.

Rodgers revealed that he’s feeling pretty good as the Divisional Round of the playoffs approaches.

“Look, man,” Rodgers said, “I told you I didn’t have Covid toe and I hurt it during Covid.”

“It was a Covid injury, but not a Covid toe injury.”

That’s all there is to it.

In terms of how it feels, it’s fantastic.

There’s still some achiness now and then, but for the rest of the season, I’m as close to 100 percent as I’m going to get.”

Rodgers went on to say that his toe injury isn’t bothering him and that he’s been able to practice with it.

Aaron Rodgers Shares Very Encouraging Toe Injury News

Aaron Rodgers Shares Very Encouraging Toe Injury News