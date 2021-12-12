Aaron Rodgers Has An Embarrassingly Honest Message For Bears Supporters

Aaron Rodgers’ Message To Bears Fans Is Brutally Honest

The Green Bay Packers will face the Chicago Bears in this week’s Sunday Night Football game, which features one of the best rivalries in the NFL.

The Packers and the Bears will face off for the second time this season.

The Packers topped the Bears in Chicago earlier this season.

Aaron Rodgers had some fun with Bears fans late in the game, telling a group of them that he “owns” them.

This week, Rodgers was asked if he regrets saying what he did.

He doesn’t have any.

He told reporters, “It will be used against me at some point.”

“It is what it is,” she says.

“I have no regrets about saying it.”

Rodgers added that a lot of what he said is true.

“I don’t know if you can call a lot of what I said into question,” Rodgers said.

“We’ve had a good record against them over the years and have won a lot of games.”

