Aaron Rodgers has been linked to three teams as possible trade partners.

Aaron Rodgers could be traded to one of three teams.

The talk about Aaron Rodgers being traded isn’t going away.

This offseason, the Green Bay Packers’ star quarterback wanted out, but the team was able to persuade him to stay for another season.

While it’s still possible that Rodgers will try again in Green Bay in 2022, a trade could be a better option.

Rodgers might be able to find a home somewhere.

The Broncos, Raiders, and Dolphins are three teams that Pro Football Network has in mind for the MVP quarterback.

The Broncos are a possible favorite.

Since earlier this offseason, Denver has been linked to Rodgers.

They’re reportedly Rodgers’ preferred destination if he’s traded.

Russell Wilson, another star quarterback, has been linked to Denver.

The Broncos are expected to make a strong push for someone this offseason.

Would you rather have Rodgers or Wilson if you were a Broncos fan?

