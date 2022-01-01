One former Packers player has no ties to Aaron Rodgers.

On the football field, Aaron Rodgers and Greg Jennings had a strong bond.

When Jennings left the Green Bay Packers, however, their bond quickly deteriorated.

Jennings gave an update on his friendship with Rodgers to the Pioneer Press in a recent interview.

Rodgers and he have a “non-existent” relationship, according to him.

Jennings explained, “We don’t text, we don’t communicate like that.”

“Since I left Green Bay, we haven’t had an official sit-down, like bringing everyone in for a hug.”

… We had a great relationship [in Green Bay], but it’s now non-existent.

I attempted to contact them in order to have them refurbish it, but to no avail.

His willingness to accept has simply not been there.”

It’s reasonable to wonder whether Jennings and Rodgers will ever be able to put their differences aside.

