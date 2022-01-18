Aaron Rodgers Identifies The Most Important Factor In Playoff Success

Aaron Rodgers has plenty of postseason experience.

He understands what it takes to win games like the Packers’ game on Saturday.

In recent playoff history, the San Francisco 49ers have been a major thorn in the Packers’ side.

In fact, the 49ers have won the last three postseason meetings between the two NFC rivals.

In the 2019 NFC Championship game, the 49ers knocked the Packers out of the playoffs with a 37-20 victory.

There’s no secret as to what Rodgers and the Packers will need to get past a physical and fast 49ers team.

In the end, it almost always comes down to your best players versus their best players, and how many big plays you can get.

When the 49ers visit Lambeau Field on Saturday, Rodgers is confident that his Packers teammates will rise to the occasion.

On Tuesday, Rodgers told Pat McAfee, “When it comes down to these games, it’s all about the execution in those moments and which guys can step up and make those big-time plays to get you over the hump.”

