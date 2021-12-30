Aaron Rodgers is rumored to be leaving the Green Bay Packers.

Is Aaron Rodgers on his way out of the Green Bay Packers?

AARON Rodgers has been a member of the Green Bay Packers for 16 years, but he has reportedly told industry sources that he does not want to stay.

After signing a four-year, (dollar)134 million extension with the team in August 2018, Rodgers is under contract with the team until 2023.

Rodgers does not want to return to the team for the upcoming season, according to insiders, after a year of conflict.

For quite some time, there have been tensions between the Green Bay Packers and their quarterback.

Rodgers told reporters after the NFC championship game that his future with the team is “uncertain,” and that the team has not committed to paying him for the remaining three years of his contract.

Rodgers is “pretty strongly convinced that he doesn’t want to go back to Packers,” according to ESPN’s Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter, and the issue goes beyond his contract.

A few teams are said to have contacted the Packers to inquire about trading Rodgers.

The San Francisco 49ers are rumored to have approached Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst about Rodgers, but he has turned down all offers.

According to ESPN, Rodgers stated on December 29 that he is open to returning to the Packers, playing for another team, or retiring entirely.

Before making a decision about his future, Rodgers said he’ll consult with his “loved ones,” the front office, including team president Mark Murphy, general manager Brian Gutekunst, and vice president of football operations Russ Ball, as well as coach Matt LaFleur and his staff.

“I’m not going to hold anything back for the team,” Rodgers said.

And once I commit – if it’s to move forward here – I’ll make a quick decision.”

“As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” Gutekunst said in a statement on April 22.

“Aaron has been a huge part of our success, and we’re excited to compete for another championship with him at the helm.”

Despite trading up to pick quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last year’s draft, Gutekunst’s statement is the latest in a series of attempts to reassure Rodgers that the Packers intend to keep him as their quarterback.

“Aaron’s our guy,” Gutekunst said Monday, reiterating that his plans have not changed.

For the foreseeable future, he’ll be our quarterback.

We’re looking forward to the things we’ll try to accomplish in the coming years.”

Rodgers announced he was not vaccinated on November 5, 2021, according to reports.



