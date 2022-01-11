Aaron Rodgers made a scathing remark about the New York Giants.

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was asked about the wild finish to the Chargers-Raiders game on Tuesday afternoon’s Pat McAfee Show.

Rodgers decided to take a shot at the New York Giants as a result of that conversation.

The Giants’ decision to call a quarterback sneak on third-and-9 backed up deep in their own territory, according to the reigning MVP, was questioned.

“You’re in it to win it.”

Nobody wants to be the one who has to kneel to take a tie.

Rodgers stated, “I’d lose my mind.”

“You know what would almost make me lose it as much as that… third-and-9 on the minus-five, let’s go in goal line personnel and run a QB sneak.”

“Call Matt [LaFleur] in and see what happens,” Rodgers joked.

