Aaron Rodgers Makes a Difficult Acknowledgement About His Toe Injury
Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury has taken a turn for the worse.
Despite playing one of his best games of the season on Sunday night, Rodgers told reporters that his toe “feels worse” and that it will be re-examined.
He also stated that surgery would be the very last option.
During his post-game peas conference, Aaron Rodgers said he suffered a setback Sunday night to his fractured toe and it “feels worse”. Surgery is, in his words, “a last resort, for sure.” But the toe is expected to be re-examined.
