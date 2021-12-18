Aaron Rodgers Makes a Difficult Acknowledgement About His Toe Injury

Aaron Rodgers’ toe injury has taken a turn for the worse.

Despite playing one of his best games of the season on Sunday night, Rodgers told reporters that his toe “feels worse” and that it will be re-examined.

He also stated that surgery would be the very last option.

Aaron Rodgers Has Troubling Admission On His Toe Injury

