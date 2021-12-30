Aaron Rodgers picks the best player he’s ever played with.

Aaron Rodgers picks the best player he’s ever worked with.

Aaron Rodgers has had the opportunity to play with many great players during his 17-year career with the Green Bay Packers.

One of these players, however, is a cut above the rest, according to the superstar quarterback.

Rodgers said earlier this week that wide receiver Davante Adams is the best player he’s ever played with.

He reaffirmed his position on Wednesday.

Rodgers reportedly said, “The type of dominance I’ve seen from Davante deserves that kind of praise,” according to Packers insider Ryan Wood.

Aaron Rodgers claims that calling Davante Adams the best player he’s ever played with isn’t a dig at any of his previous teammates, but rather a recognition of what Adams has accomplished.

