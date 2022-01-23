Aaron Rodgers’ Performance Tonight Is Met With Applause In The NFL

The NFL Community Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Tonight Performance

Even though the Packers are currently playing in a low-scoring game, Aaron Rodgers has not been silenced.

The game is already in the fourth quarter, and he’s thrown for over 200 yards with only six interceptions.

Despite having yet to throw a touchdown pass, he’s made some spectacular throws all night.

The NFL community has taken notice of this and has praised Rodgers’ performance, though some have also praised the 49ers’ defense.

NFL World Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Performance Tonight

Aaron Rodgers is fun to watch — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) January 23, 2022

AARON RODGERS TO AARON JONES 75 YARDS 🤯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/cWC0YNQhtT — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is great — Mo (@indigenousMo) January 23, 2022

aaron rodgers is that guy — Mateo ⁶𓅓 (@antone_matthew) January 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers is an assassin — Jesse Reed (@JesseReed78) January 23, 2022

49ers have done a nice job silencing Aaron Rodgers this evening — Matt Lively (@mattblively) January 23, 2022

49ers defense deserves better — Kevin Powell (@theKPexperience) January 23, 2022