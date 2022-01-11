Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Super Bowl Rumors In A NSFW Way

There was a rumor circulating last week that if Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers won Super Bowl 56, he would boycott the game.

During an interview with Pat McAfee on Tuesday afternoon, he addressed the ridiculous rumor.

“I’ve given a lot less f—k in the last couple years, but there’s one thing I do give a f—k about: ridiculous narratives about me.”

“I’m boycotting the Super Bowl because that’s the dumbest nonsense I’ve ever heard.”

Rodgers’ full NSFW message can be found below.

Aaron Rodgers Has NSFW Response To Super Bowl Rumor

Aaron Rodgers Has NSFW Response To Super Bowl Rumor