Aaron Rodgers Reacts To Super Bowl Rumors In A NSFW Way
There was a rumor circulating last week that if Aaron Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers won Super Bowl 56, he would boycott the game.
During an interview with Pat McAfee on Tuesday afternoon, he addressed the ridiculous rumor.
“I’ve given a lot less f—k in the last couple years, but there’s one thing I do give a f—k about: ridiculous narratives about me.”
“I’m boycotting the Super Bowl because that’s the dumbest nonsense I’ve ever heard.”
Rodgers’ full NSFW message can be found below.
Aaron Rodgers Has NSFW Response To Super Bowl Rumor
“I’ve giving a lot less fucks the last couple years but 1 thing I do give a major fuck about is ridiculous narratives about me. I’m gonna boycott the Super Bowl.. that’s the dumbest shit I’ve heard” @AaronRodgers12 on the rumors about him sitting out the Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/n8RA1iG09N
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 11, 2022
“he’s told @jordan3love to be ready” 😂😂😂#directcircle#dumbestfuckingstoryever#fakenews#boycottfakenews#boycottbums#boycottshoes#boycottwaterfalls#boycottAJsmokingcigars#boycottLafleursBrows#boycottGutchieshttps://t.co/rhuyV2mnIN
— Aaron Rodgers (@AaronRodgers12) January 7, 2022