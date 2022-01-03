Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Week 18 Game Strategy

Aaron Rodgers Reveals His Game Plan For Week 18

Aaron Rodgers does not want to lose his rhythm as the NFL playoffs approach.

Rodgers, 38, has a partially fractured pinky toe that he is still dealing with.

During the Packers’ 37-10 win over the Vikings on Sunday night, it didn’t seem to bother him, as he threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns.

The Green Bay Packers have already clinched the No. 1 overall pick.

In the NFC, they were seeded first, giving them a first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

So, in the regular-season finale against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, what does Rodgers and company have to play for?

Regardless, Rodgers announced on Sunday night that he will face the Lions.

Davante Adams is expected to join him.

The veteran quarterback is clearly hoping to keep the team’s recent offensive momentum going.

Aaron Rodgers Announces His Plans For Week 18 Game

Aaron Rodgers Announces His Plans For Week 18 Game