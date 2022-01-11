Aaron Rodgers rumors are fueled by NFL coaching news.

Aaron Rodgers speculation is fueled by NFL coaching news.

Aaron Rodgers was rumored to be on his way to the Denver Broncos ahead of the 2021 NFL Draft.

It hasn’t happened yet, but it could happen this off-season.

After firing Vic Fangio on Sunday, the Broncos have a head coaching vacancy to fill.

They’ve already scheduled interviews.

Two of their potential candidates are currently employed by the Packers.

Interviews with Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett have been requested by the Broncos.

What does this mean for Rodgers?

It’s also possible that the Broncos are looking for a coach who can persuade Rodgers to request a trade to them.

For the time being, it’s all conjecture.

However, it’s worth keeping an eye on after the season, or possibly even sooner, depending on when Denver hires.

